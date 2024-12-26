BPCL to invest Rs 6,100 crore for refinery in Andhra

BENGALURU: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has approved plans to build a new refinery in Andhra Pradesh. In an exchange filing, the company said it will invest about Rs 6,100 crore in pre-project activities for the refinery.

BPCL’s board has granted approval to begin initial activities for setting up a greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex on the East Coast of India.

The pre-project activities will involve a range of crucial tasks, including initial studies, land identification and acquisition, preparation of a detailed feasibility report (DFR), environmental impact assessment (EIA), basic design engineering package, and front-end engineering design (FEED), the company said in the filing.