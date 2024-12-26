CCPA fines three UPSC coaching institutes for misleading advertisements

NEW DELHI: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed penalties totalling Rs 15 lakh on three coaching institutes for making misleading advertisements about their success rates in civil services examinations, the government said on Thursday.

Vajirao & Reddy Institute and StudyIQ IAS were each fined Rs 700,000, while Edge IAS was penalised Rs 100,000 for deceptive claims regarding their results in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examinations of 2022 and 2023, an official statement said.

The CCPA, led by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, found that the institutes deliberately concealed that most of their successful candidates had only enrolled in Interview Guidance Programs, creating a misleading impression about the effectiveness of their other courses.

Vajirao & Reddy Institute claimed "617 selections out of 933" in the 2022 examination, while StudyIQ IAS advertised "120+ selections" in 2023.

Investigations revealed that the majority of successful candidates at both institutes had only taken interview preparation courses.