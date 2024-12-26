FM, industrialists and economists mourn the death of the architect of liberalisation  

Industrialists and economic stakeholders mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is credited with successfully anchoring the sinking ship of the Indian economy by ushering in bold economic reforms. One of the brilliant Union finance ministers in the history of India who played a pivotal role in the country's economic liberalisation during the 1991 crisis under Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, Dr Singh died at the age of 92 on Thursday following a brief illness.

"Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is no more. He had served as the Governor of RBI and as Finance Minister of India. Presented the milestone budget of 1991 which liberalised the Indian economy. Respected by all, he was soft-spoken and gentle. Condolences to his family and friends," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sanjeev Sanyal, member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister said that his generation of Indians was the creation of the economic reforms introduced by Finance Minister Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Rao in 1991.

"As I have said before, the two most significant years of the twentieth century for India were 1947 and 1991 -- one brought political freedom and the other economic freedom. Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for announcing the Great Liberalization..." Sanyal added.

JSW Group chairman and MD Sajjan Jindal said; "Saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, former Prime Minister of India and the visionary leader behind India’s economic liberalisation. A statesman of humility and wisdom-India owes him a debt of gratitude."

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world," said Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group.

"A rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions, Dr Singh's life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come," Adani added.

Harsh Goenka, chairman, RPG Group, said; "India mourns the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a true statesman whose quiet demeanour belied his transformative impact. An architect of economic reforms, he shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity. A leader who let actions speak louder than words. #RIP"

"Farewell Dr. Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered. Om Shanti,” said Anand Mahindra, chairperson, Mahindra & Mahindra Group.