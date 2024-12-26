Food delivery app Waayu expands to 25 cities

BENGALURU: Zero-commission food delivery app Waayu, which announced its expansion into 25 cities across the country, aims to onboard 10,000 restaurants in six months and targets 1 lakh restaurants in three years.

Currently it operates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, and it has partnered with Bizwell, a franchise consultancy, to facilitate its expansion.

In September, it joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The app is backed by Mumbai-based Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), among other industry bodies, and actor Suniel Shetty is its brand ambassador. The app was founded in 2022 by Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande to take on big players such as Zomato and Swiggy.

It aims to capture 30% of the country’s online food delivery market. With the support of ONDC and partnerships with platforms like Tata Neu, OLA, Paytm, Pidge and Bajaj Finserv. Waayu said it ensures seamless customer experiences, from restaurant discovery to last-mile delivery.

“Waayu is here to revolutionize food delivery in India,” said Mandar Lande, Co-Founder & CEO of the app. “By eliminating commission fees, we’re empowering restaurants

to maximise their profits and offer customers better value,” he added.