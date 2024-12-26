Ola Electric opens 3,200 new stores

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric on Wednesday announced the opening of over 3,200 new stores co-located with service centres across the country to address rising complaints about aftersales service.

This expansion comes as the new-age EV maker faces stiff competition from established players in the electric two-wheeler market.

With this move, Ola Electric’s network has grown to 4,000 stores nationwide, a four-fold rise from its previous footprint. “Today marks a significant milestone in India’s EV journey as we expand our network to every city, town, and taluk. With our newly opened stores co-located with service centres, we have completely redefined EV purchase & ownership experience, setting new benchmarks with our #SavingsWalaScooter campaign,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & managing director, Ola Electric.