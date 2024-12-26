RBI sets up eight-member panel on ethical use of AI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted a high-level expert panel to develop a framework for the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial sector. The initiative was announced in the monetary policy statement on 6 December.

The committee will establish a governance framework to guide ethical AI adoption across banks, non-banks, fintechs, and payment system operators. It will also review regulatory and supervisory approaches to AI, with a specific focus on the financial sector, the RBI stated in a circular setting up the panel on Thursday.

The committee will be chaired by Professor Pushpak Bhattacharyya from IIT Bombay and brings together leading experts from academia, industry, and government.