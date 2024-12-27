Current account deficit remains flat at 1.2% of GDP in Q2

MUMBAI: The current account deficit (CAD), which is a measure of the health of the exim trade wherein higher imports over exports lead to a deficit, has remained flat at 1.2 percent of GDP or $11.2 billion in the second quarter, as against 1.3 percent or $11.3 billion a year ago. The deficit stood at $9.7 billion or 1.1 percent in the first quarter.

According to the RBI data released Friday, even in the first half of the current fiscal, CAD remained flat at 1.2 percent or $21.4 billion on a year-on-year basis.

The overall numbers were positive despite the fact that the merchandise trade deficit increased to $75.3 billion in Q2 from $64.5 billion on-year, the RBI data showed. Robust services exports helped cushion the poor show by exim trade and there was also an increase in net services receipts at $44.5 billion in the quarter from $39.9 billion a year ago.