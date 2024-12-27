Delhi HC bars websites from copying RummyCircle

BENGALURU: The Delhi High Court has passed an order of interim injunction restraining defendants- impugned websites-from using the RummyCircle trademark or any other similar trademark in their domain name and social media posts.
The HC has issued a John Doe order (which allows a person to take legal action against unknown parties) in favour of Games24x7, parent company of RummyCircle, in a case of trademark and copyright infringement.
Games24x7 had filed a suit in the court for restraining infringement of copyright, trademark, misrepresentation and image rights of celebrity endorsers of RummyCircle and unlawfully using the names of the company’s founders against certain websites.
Acknowledging that the case was of gross violation of Games24x7’s rights and its founders, the court passed the order restraining defendants from using Games24x7 founders’ names in any manner.
Games 24x7’s equity funding till now stands at $99.1 million and as of FY23, its annual revenue stood at Rs 2,020 crore. In its recent report, interactive media and gaming VC fund Lumikai said the country’s new media market is worth $12.5 billion in FY24, with 30% share accrued to the gaming sector.