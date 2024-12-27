Delhi HC bars websites from copying RummyCircle

BENGALURU: The Delhi High Court has passed an order of interim injunction restraining defendants- impugned websites-from using the RummyCircle trademark or any other similar trademark in their domain name and social media posts.

The HC has issued a John Doe order (which allows a person to take legal action against unknown parties) in favour of Games24x7, parent company of RummyCircle, in a case of trademark and copyright infringement.

Games24x7 had filed a suit in the court for restraining infringement of copyright, trademark, misrepresentation and image rights of celebrity endorsers of RummyCircle and unlawfully using the names of the company’s founders against certain websites.