Dr Manmohan Singh: A humane economist whose deeds spoke far more than his words

Dr Manmohan Singh, the trailblazer of India’s new economic policy, is no more. Economists around the world remember him for his brilliance and humility, and predominantly for his role in opening up a state-controlled Indian economy from the brink of macroeconomic crisis to a transformative global economy, when he was appointed Finance Minister in 1991.

The NIPFP (the think tank of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, where I work) had immense opportunities to work with him closely; and my former Chairman Dr C Rangarajan was the Chairman of PMEAC then. It is interesting to recall that in 2004, when Dr Manmohan Singh was named as Prime Minister, with P Chidambaram as Finance Minister, and Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia was Planning Commission Vice Chairman, India was embarking on a Common Minimum Programme with the dual objectives of economic growth and equity.

I remember it was a tough call, given the constrained fiscal space for expenditure design for the poor under the new fiscal rules and fiscal consolidation to contain the mounting fiscal deficits. Making efforts to phase out the revenue deficit, while designing innovative revenue spending for MNREGA to ensure job guarantee schemes for the first time ever at the national government level, was a tough call, during his regime. For Dr Singh, MNREGA was a scheme for respecting “labour rights” as well as to reduce poverty and inequality.

Singh’s 1991 new economic policies, though hailed as unparalleled economic reforms in the history of India, received criticism that the newfound globalization led to widening inequalities within India. However, his policies focusing on social infrastructure, especially education (especially rights-based education reforms RTE) and health, are praiseworthy in correcting these inequalities.

As economists, we enjoyed his emphasis on fiscal transparency and accountability to link the “resources” to “results”. Dr Singh led his government to adopt transparency in governance by adopting RTI. These transparency and accountability initiatives through RTI helped the citizens to have a say by exercising their right in governance.

Later, it led to the formation of new political movements and political parties in India.

In his second term in office, Dr Singh started to get criticisms about the deals happening in the country when CAG Vinod Rai came up with statements about fiscal accountability. This coincided with plummeting economic growth and mounting inflation. His silence during that time was attacked by Simon Denyer, the New Delhi bureau chief of the Washington Post, which created havoc.