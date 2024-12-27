India sees higher oil demand growth than China

NEW DELHI: The year 2024 is going to end with a higher oil demand growth rate as compared to China’s. This will position the South Asian country as one of the fastest-growing consumption centres in the global oil market, according to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

This shift is expected to continue into 2025, prompting India’s refiners to accelerate expansion efforts and broaden their crude diversification strategies to keep pace with the surge in demand.

Despite China’s slower demand growth, its market size—more than three times larger than India’s—will continue to contribute significantly to global oil demand by volume. However, oil market stakeholders are increasingly turning their focus to India, as its peak demand is expected to occur much later than China’s.

“India will be the leading driver, along with Southeast Asia and other parts of South Asia, of the region’s future oil demand growth,” said Kang Wu, global head of macro and oil demand research at S&P Global Commodity Insights.