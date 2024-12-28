India Inc remembers Singh, his 1991 reforms

NEW DELHI: The various policies introduced by Manmohan Singh played an important role in lifting India’s economic growth and making it a powerhouse, top business tycoons said while remembering the former Prime Minister and Finance Minister who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said Singh’s most defining contribution was the 1991 reforms, which spurred a multi-decadal economic boom and more importantly reshaped the calculus of possibilities for India and Indians.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, stated that Singh was one of the stalwarts who envisioned a new, liberalised India that is taking its rightful place in the world.

“Singh will always be remembered for his visionary thinking and deep insights while always being humble and upholding his personal values,” added Chandrasekaran.

Baba Kalyani, chairman & MD of Bharat Forge, said the Budget, the New Industrial Policy and Foreign Trade Policy that Singh announced in 1991 are pathbreaking reforms in India’s economic history, that heralded the country’s transformation from a command and control-based to a free-market economy and set course for India and Indian companies to participate in the globalisation era.