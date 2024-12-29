Russia aims to double tourism GDP by 2030 from India, China

NEW DELHI: Russia is looking to double its GDP contribution from tourism by 2030, increasing it from 3.8% to about 10%. The country has increased investment in the tourism sector and set to launch its new national project “Tourism and Hospitality” in 2025 to attract more tourists.

Evgeny Kozlov, chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, speaking to TNIE said Moscow will prioritise attracting tourists and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) from India and China. He mentioned that to boost tourist arrivals from India, Russia has liberalised visa regime, introducing e-visa. Kozlov said the number of Indian tourists visiting Russia in the first half of 2024 reached 28,500, a 1.5-fold rise as against the same period in 2023.

“From August 1, 2023, holders of Indian passports can apply for e-visa, which is fast (issued within 4 days), easy (no invitations or confirmations required), and convenient to get (online),” said Evgeny Kozlov.

Kozlov said its tourism industry has generated revenue exceeding 1.3 trillion rubles ($12.35 bn), surpassing the record set before the pandemic in 2019. By 2030, they expect that the impact of tourism on Moscow’s economy will be even greater. As per forecasts, by 2030, revenue from tourism will grow 2.7 times, reaching 3.6 trillion rubles ($34.2 bn).

However, Kozlov said the transport links between Moscow and India still need to be improved. He said at the moment, there is only one airline that operates flights between India and Moscow.“I would like to encourage the Indian government and airlines to consider introducing direct flights to Moscow to meet growing demand of travelers.”

Gajesh Giridhar, founder and national coordinator of the Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA), agreed with Kozlov’s request for improved air connectivity. He said destinations like Baku and Thailand enjoy significant popularity among Indian travellers due to better flight connectivity.