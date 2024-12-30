‘Analog watches see strong growth, focus on premiumisation’

Titan is celebrating its 40th anniversary and the renowned watch company recently introduced a flying Tourbillon watch, as part of its limited edition - the ‘Commemorative’ Collection, consisting of 4 watches.

In an interaction with TNIE’s Uma Kannan, Suparna Mitra, CEO- Watches & Wearables, Titan Company, said it has been a fantastic journey of four decades and that they are bringing outstanding designs and compelling stories through their watches.

Edited excerpts:

Are you seeing any shift in consumer behaviour in terms of the preference? Titan is continuing to bet on analog watches. How is the segment growing?

There has been growing interest among consumers in analog watches. Many people are thinking of watches, wearing watches. Secondly, I would say gifting is a very big part of what we do. I think post COVID, there was a flurry of gifting, including wedding gifting. There are like millions of weddings going on. So, there are some larger pieces which are helping this growth. I think a lot of it is also the kind of innovation and really outstanding designs and compelling stories that we’re bringing through our watches that consumers are responding to and saying ‘this is great and I would like one’. We grew 19% y-o-y basis in the second quarter and the analog segment has been recording strong growth.

How are you looking at the premiumisation trend?

It is a continuing trend. We have about 27% market share in analog, which includes below R1,000 where we hardly play. It also includes the very premium and luxury. For the first time, we are having a watch for about R10 lakh. We have watches in Nebula, which is a gold range up to R8-8.5 lakh, but we did not have any watches for about R10 lakh. It is an area where there is a lot of demand and interest. People are going deep into what the watch is, what is the offering? What is special about it? There are so many watch collector communities and because of social media, they get together and there is a lot of online conversation.