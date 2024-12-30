Australia trade pact completes two years; India exports up 14% in FY24

NEW DELHI: The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA), which completed two years on Sunday, has helped India increase its exports by 14% to the Indo-pacific nation in FY24. However, it is still lower than exports in 2021-22.

A press statement by the Ministry of Commerce says since the signing of ECTA, bilateral merchandise trade has more than doubled, surging from $12.2 billion in 2020-21 to $26 billion in 2022-23.

Total trade, however, moderated in the year 2023-24 to $24 billion in 2023-24, with India’s exports to Australia growing by 14%.