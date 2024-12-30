National apex body wants UCBs to double revenue, profit in next five years

MUMBAI: The National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation (NUCFDC), the apex national body of urban cooperative banks (UCBs) is working with the RBI to become their self-regulatory organisation, expecting to double their profit and turnover over the next five years by adopting modern technology a senior official of the body has said.

Addressing an industry meeting to urge large UCBs to contribute to the NUCFDC so that it collects the Rs 300 crore that the RBI has set as mandatory equity capital, NUCFDC chairman Jyotindra Mehta said, so far some of the largest UCBs could collect only Rs 118 crore towards this capital and the apex body is in talk with the NCDC to raise Rs 200 crore in advance.

Once this happens, he expressed the confidence that the goal of becoming the SRO will be fructified.

“Competition is such that it has become a question of our survival. Unless we offer the customers what they want, we will not be able to survive for long. So the best way to survive and thus grow is to get ourselves under one umbrella and work together. If done so at the earliest, we can easily double not only our revenue but also our profit over the next five years,” Mehta said putting a number to either objective.

He also did not share what is the industry-level revenue and profit. There is no rule that the world can have only one Rabobank, which is the world’s largest cooperative with tens of hundreds of billions in assets. We can also work towards building our own Rabobank.