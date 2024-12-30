Reliance’s refinery at Jamnagar completes 25 years

NEW DELHI: Reliance launched its first refinery at Jamnagar, Gujarat, 25 years ago, on December 28. Today, Jamnagar has become the world’s refining hub.

When Reliance Industries, first spoke of building an oil refinery to process and convert crude oil pumped out of ground and from below seabed, into fuels like petrol (gasoline) and diesel (gasoil), majority of the experts had said that it would be impossible for an Indian company to set up the world’s largest grassroots refinery in three years.

But Reliance achieved that in 33 months. The first private sector refinery of India added 25%to India’s total refining capacity and made India self-sufficient in transport fuels, sources said.