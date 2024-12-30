Should you invest in private credit?

If you are an investor in India of any size, you must have been called to participate in the private credit market. This market has grown very rapidly in the past few years. The reason is simple – Risk-adjusted-Returns.

This is also called peer-to-peer lending and it used to be exclusive for bankers or other big lenders like mutual funds, NBFC, etc. and was not available to individuals.

What is private credit?

Private credit is a loan to a business by any non-bank lender. Borrowers are typically mid-sized companies that need financing for operations, an acquisition, or to improve their balance sheet. In India, banks have some restrictions that they can’t lend to retail grocery shops, restaurants, etc. This opens a huge opportunity for the small lenders to lend to them.

Private lenders do not have the same restrictions and can evaluate deals independently of any regulatory body. This is called the ‘small’ or ‘middle market’ and the banks seem to be finding it difficult to lend to them. If you are an investor in debt products like fixed income securities, private credit could give you better returns for the additional risks that you are taking.

Higher yields

Low default rates

Short term durations

Not regulated much giving flexibility

Better diversification unlike mutual funds

Private credit investments are not actively traded on any secondary exchange, so therefore investors are not subjected to Mark to Market risk and the low duration ensures that there is not much of interest rate risk.