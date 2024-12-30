Workplace safety lapses: Over 400 workers killed in India in 2024

When it comes to workplace safety in India, 2024 has been another dreadful year, according to IndustriALL Global Union.

By December 10, at least 240 workplace accidents occured in the manufacturing, mining, and energy sectors, resulting in over 400 fatalities and more than 850 serioues injuries, according to a data compiled by IndustriALL.

"The actual numbers are propably significantly higher as workplace accidents are underreported," a statement issued by Gautam Mody, executive committee member of IndustriAll said.

The chemical and pharmaceutical sector saw some of the most severe accidents this year.

The statement said that in recent years, the Centre has relaxed workplace inspection and licensing regulations to promote business growth.

"The new occupational safety and health law has severely weakened the inspectorate system, prioritizing ease of doing business over labour rights and worker safety. Inspectors can no longer conduct unannounced inspections, take immediate legal action against violators, or verify compliance effectively due to self-certification and private audits," Sanjay Vadhavkar, executive committee member of IndustriAll claimed.

Kemal Ozkan, assistant general secretary of IndustriAll urged the Centre to review workplace safety regulations and engage social dialogue with trade unions to prevent further fatalities due to safety lapses.

According to a DW report of January 2024, In India,industrial accidents kill and disable thousands of people every year. Government data shows that on average, three workers die each day in Indian factories due to a lack of basic safety measures. In 2021, the Labor Ministry informed Parliament that at least 6,500 employees had died while working at factories, ports,mines and construction sites in the preceding five years. Labor activists and trade unions say that the figure could be higher as many incidents are not reported.