BSNLEU opposes second phase of VRS, blames policies, management for BSNL’s decline

NEW DELHI: The BSNL Employees Union (BSNLEU) has strongly opposed the proposed second phase of the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) introduced by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) management.

In a letter addressed to BSNL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Robert J. Ravi, the union criticised the company’s current difficulties, attributing them to flawed government policies and managerial inefficiencies.

The union accused both the management and the government of scapegoating the company’s workforce for its financial troubles rather than addressing these fundamental issues.

Citing the example of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the union noted that similar VRS schemes had been implemented three times but failed to improve the company’s financial health. MTNL is now on the verge of closure.

“The inability of the Management to substantially increase BSNL's revenue generation is the real reason. We strongly urge the Management to reconsider and withdraw its decision to implement a second VRS. Instead, we suggest a thorough self-introspection of flawed policies and managerial inefficiencies, as these are the true barriers to BSNL's revival and growth,” reads the letter.

This marks the second instance, after 2020, when the government has implemented a VRS for BSNL employees. In 2020, around 80,000 employees opted for the scheme.

The union argued that there is no rationale behind the Board of Directors’ decision to introduce another VRS. As of March 2024, BSNL employs only 29,750 executives and 26,435 non-executives.