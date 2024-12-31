Income Tax department denies report on using DigiYatra data to go after evaders

The Income Tax Department has denied a TNIE report that said the tax department will be tapping Digi Yatra data to go after evaders.

Responding to the report, the department said in a social media post that as on date, there is no such move by the income tax department.

“It is seen that news articles have appeared stating that Digiyatra data will be used to crack down on tax evaders. In this connection, it is clarified that as on date there is no such move by the Income Tax department,” said the department on social media platform X.