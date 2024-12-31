Income Tax department denies report on using DigiYatra data to go after evaders

The Income Tax Department has denied a TNIE report that said the tax department will be tapping Digi Yatra data to go after evaders.
Responding to the report, the department said in a social media post that as on date, there is no such move by the income tax department.
“It is seen that news articles have appeared stating that Digiyatra data will be used to crack down on tax evaders. In this connection, it is clarified that as on date there is no such move by the Income Tax department,” said the department on social media platform X.
TNIE had reported citing unnamed sources that Income tax department has collected the entire passenger data on Digiyatra app, and the same is being reconciled with income tax filings. The report further stated that the tax department might be issuing notices in 2025 based on analysing the Digiyatra data.
Earlier, responding to the report Digi Yatra has also termed it as ‘false’ and said that Digi Yatra prioritizes data security and privacy.
“The app follows the Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) model, where Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and travel credentials are stored exclusively on the user’s device, not on any central repository. If the app is uninstalled, the data is deleted entirely. Additionally, airport systems purge data within 24 hours of flight departure,” it said in an email response.
It further said: “As part of our commitment to privacy, safety, and security, we do not store any personal data. While this limits our ability to provide customized or personalized services like other brands, it ensures maximum user privacy. Our d-KYC (Don’t Know Your Customer) campaign underscores this commitment, clearly communicating that we don’t collect or retain user information. There is no mechanism for data sharing with third parties, and no MoU exists between Digi Yatra Foundation and the Income Tax Department.”