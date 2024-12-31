India to focus on quality, maintenance of national highways in 2025 after record construction

NEW DELHI: After constructing a record 56,700 km of National Highways (NHs) in the country in the last 10 years, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry will shift focus on the quality of construction and maintenance of NHs in 2025.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) is primarily responsible for the development, operation and maintenance of NHs. Since 2013-14, the length of NHs has increased from 0.91 lakh km to 1.46 lakh km.

New Highways Secretary V Umashankar has held several meetings to step up the quality of national highway construction and its maintenance.

Faced with criticism over the poor quality of certain highways, such as Delhi-Jaipur (NH-48) and Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic corridor on social media, the ministry is set to take steps to improve the quality.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly expressed frustration over poor quality of construction of some highways.

To enhance accountability and assess the quality of construction and maintenance of National Highways, the state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) earlier this month introduced a comprehensive rating system for performance assessment of the concessionaires engaged in such works.

A detailed methodology for rating the concessioners has been formulated by NHAI under which concessioners will be evaluated every six months and ratings will be uploaded on the NHAI website and its social media handles.