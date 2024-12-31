Indian IT sector poised for growth with emerging technologies, rising job opportunities in 2025

MUMBAI: The Indian IT ecosystem is set for a promising growth trajectory in the coming years, with emerging technologies expected to witness a 20 per cent increase in new jobs in 2025, Human Resources (HR) platform FirstMeridian Business Services said on Tuesday.
Reflecting on 2024, the company stated that the Indian IT and tech sector experienced a 17 per cent surge in new employment opportunities, driven by rapid digital transformation and the rising demand for niche job profiles in emerging technologies.
"After a muted H1, the sector regained momentum. As we gear up for 2025, these trends will continue, while also eyeing an average 20 per cent rise in profiles like application developers, software engineers, DevOps engineers, AI, ML, and Cyber Security," said Sunil Nehra, CEO of IT Staffing at FirstMeridian Business Services.
Artificial Intelligence (AI), which was a key trend in 2024, is expected to further accelerate in 2025, Nehra added.
The sector is poised for significant expansion, with high demand for roles such as data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists. Nehra noted that the Gen-AI industry alone is projected to create 1 million new job opportunities by 2028, contributing substantially to the nation’s GDP.
Salaries for Gen-AI positions, including Generative AI engineers, Algorithm engineers, and AI security specialists, are projected to rise by 25–30 per cent in the mid-level category, indicating a positive trend in compensation compared to the previous year.
As businesses continue to expand and innovate, this surge in hiring will support new projects, enhance digital infrastructure, and keep pace with technological advancements.
For instance, industries like Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have created over 600,000 jobs between 2018–19 and 2023–24. By 2030, they are projected to employ between 2.5 and 2.8 million professionals.
Additionally, non-tech sectors such as BFSI and Telecom are also likely to increase their intake of IT and tech professionals in 2025.
"As we move towards an evolving IT landscape in 2025, there will be an essential focus on tech upskilling to cultivate a robust workforce pool. The majority of large enterprises and mid-sized companies are expected to marginally increase their upskilling budgets by an average of 15–20 per cent in 2025," Nehra said.
He further stated that individuals would continue to take the initiative for their own upskilling efforts to prepare for promising new-age tech roles.
The emerging Indian IT gig economy is also projected to grow threefold and employ 24 million people by 2030. This demand is expected to maintain a 1:1 ratio between Tier I and Tier II cities.
"Companies are increasingly turning to gig workers for their specialised expertise and adaptability, driving hiring trends toward niche technical roles and project-based engagements, making the gig economy a key player in shaping the future of IT talent," Nehra added.
Despite stabilisation in the Indian IT ecosystem to a larger extent, Nehra pointed out that the sector continues to face challenges, including a talent shortage in emerging fields such as AI and cybersecurity, along with the impact of global economic instabilities.
"While initiatives like Digital India and Skill India are beneficial, further strategies to upskill talent and enhance value amid cost pressures are essential for navigating the next phase of technological transformation," he concluded.