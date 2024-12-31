Indian IT sector poised for growth with emerging technologies, rising job opportunities in 2025

MUMBAI: The Indian IT ecosystem is set for a promising growth trajectory in the coming years, with emerging technologies expected to witness a 20 per cent increase in new jobs in 2025, Human Resources (HR) platform FirstMeridian Business Services said on Tuesday.

Reflecting on 2024, the company stated that the Indian IT and tech sector experienced a 17 per cent surge in new employment opportunities, driven by rapid digital transformation and the rising demand for niche job profiles in emerging technologies.

"After a muted H1, the sector regained momentum. As we gear up for 2025, these trends will continue, while also eyeing an average 20 per cent rise in profiles like application developers, software engineers, DevOps engineers, AI, ML, and Cyber Security," said Sunil Nehra, CEO of IT Staffing at FirstMeridian Business Services.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), which was a key trend in 2024, is expected to further accelerate in 2025, Nehra added.

The sector is poised for significant expansion, with high demand for roles such as data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists. Nehra noted that the Gen-AI industry alone is projected to create 1 million new job opportunities by 2028, contributing substantially to the nation’s GDP.

Salaries for Gen-AI positions, including Generative AI engineers, Algorithm engineers, and AI security specialists, are projected to rise by 25–30 per cent in the mid-level category, indicating a positive trend in compensation compared to the previous year.