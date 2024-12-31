Private banks write off loans to make books look good: RBI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned private sector banks against writing off loans to make their books look good. This practice might be masking delinquencies in the unsecured lending segment and hiding the real asset quality picture, RBI said in its Financial Stability Report (FSR), released on Monday.

The banking regulator’s concern comes in the backdrop of data showing improvement in GNPA ratios, which fell to a decadal low in 2024-25. At the system level, GNPAs fell to a 13-year low of 2.6% in the September 2024 quarter. On the other hand, net NPAs plunged to 0.56% during this period.

“Buoyed by falling slippages, higher write-offs and steady credit demand, the gross nonperforming assets (GNPA) ratio of 37 banks fell to a multi-year low of 2.6 per cent,” the report noted. RBI has also flagged concerns over dilution in underwriting standards.