16th Finance Commission gets 4 members

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday announced appointment of four full-time members for the 16th Finance Commission.

The members include Group Chief Economic Advisor of State Bank of India Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh; former member, 15th Finance Commission and former Secretary, expenditure, ministry of finance, Ajay Narayan Jha; former special secretary, expenditure, Annie George Mathew: and Dr Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, executive director, Artha Global.

Earlier, the government had constituted the 16th Finance Commission with the appointment of former vice-chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya as its Chairman. Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, joint secretary in revenue department, finance ministry, has been appointed as secretary to the Commission.

The Chairman and other members will hold office from the date on which they respectively assume office up to the date of submission of report or October 31, 2025, whichever is earlier.