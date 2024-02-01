Bajaj Auto India sales up 31% in January 2024

Bajaj Auto Ltd, India’s leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer, today reported a 24% year-on-year growth in total sales at 356,010 units in January 2024. This strong performance was led by robust sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles in the India market.

As such, domestic sales grew 31% to 230,043 units in January 2024 compared to 175,210 units in the same month last year.

Exports also witnessed a 12% increase to 125,967 units against 112,725 units in January 2023.

Two-wheeler sales, comprising motorcycles and scooters, showed positive momentum during the month. Total two-wheeler sales were up 27% at 308,248 units versus 243,047 units in the year-ago period. Domestic two-wheeler sales expanded 36% to 193,350 units while exports grew 14% to 114,898 units over January 2023. The growth in the domestic market was aided by strong demand for the range of Pulsar motorcycles ahead of the festive season.

Bajaj Auto’s commercial vehicle sales, comprising commercial three-wheelers and quadricycles, rose 6% year-on-year to 47,762 units in January 2024. Domestic commercial vehicle sales were up 12% at 36,693 units while exports declined 8% to 11,069 units compared to January 2023. The company has maintained its leadership in the domestic commercial vehicle space.

On a cumulative basis, Bajaj Auto’s total sales in the April 2024 - January 2024 period stood at 3.64 million units, up 8% compared to 3.36 million units in the same period of the last financial year.