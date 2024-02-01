Eicher Motors sees mixed January sales for commercial vehicles

Eicher Motors Limited recently released commercial vehicle sales volumes for its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) for January 2024. The results were mixed, with an overall decline of 1.6% in total sales volume year-over-year but growth in certain key segments.

Total sales of Eicher trucks and buses fell slightly to 6,858 units in January 2024, down from 6,992 units in January 2023. However, VECV continued to see strong growth in the heavy-duty truck segment of 18.5 tonnes and above, with sales up 0.6% to 1,652 units. Year-to-date, Eicher's total truck and bus sales were up 10% compared to the same period last year.