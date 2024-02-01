Govt cuts import duty on mobile components to 10%

NEW DELHI: In a move that can make mobile manufacturing cheaper in India, the government on Wednesday announced a reduction in import duty on certain mobile components from 15% to 10%.

According to the gazette notification, the government has slashed import duty on components such as the battery cover, main cover, GSM antenna, and others components to 10%. The government believes the move will accelerate electronics manufacturing in the country and subsequently will lead to export smartphone from the country.

“This rationalisation of custom duties brings much needed certainty and clarity for the industry and in customs processes. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this step towards strengthening the mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem,” said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The government had earlier raised the BCD (Basic Customs duty) from 5% to 15% on these items in 2018 under the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP). The move is in line with the recommendation of the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which suggested duty cuts to reduce the cost of making smartphones in India. According to the ICEA, mobile phone exports from India could triple to $39 billion over the next two years, from $11 billion in FY23, if the government reduces import tariffs on components.