Maruti Suzuki reports record january sales of 1.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today reported its highest ever monthly domestic sales volume of 175,443 units in January 2024, registering a growth of 13% over January last year. Total sales, including exports, stood at 199,364 units.

The company sold 166,802 passenger vehicles in the domestic market compared to 147,348 units in the same month last year, registering a growth of 13.2%. This includes 92,382 units in Mini and Compact segment consisting of models like Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR. The sales of Mid-size Ciaz sedan stood at 363 units.

Maruti's Utility Vehicles segment comprising models like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Grand Vitara and S-Cross recorded the highest ever monthly sales of 62,038 units, a robust growth of 75% over January 2023. This segment has seen tremendous demand after the launch of two new models, Grand Vitara and Fronx, in 2022.

The Light Commercial Vehicle Super Carry recorded sales of 3,412 units in January 2024 compared to 4,019 units in the same month last year.

Exports also increased substantially by 37.5% to 23,921 units in January 2024 compared to 17,393 units in January 2023.

The company recently launched Grand Vitara and Fronx, which have got positive responses from customers.

With cumulative sales (domestic+exports) of nearly 1.75 million units in the first 10 months (April-January) of 2023-24 fiscal, Maruti Suzuki continues to lead the passenger vehicle market in India. The company is gearing up to launch new models over the next few months including the electric SUV eVX to consolidate its market leadership position.

Meanwhile, the rural market has also shown some pick up in recent weeks, which is reflected in Maruti Suzuki's mini and compact segment sales.