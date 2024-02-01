Paytm shares crash 20 per cent after RBI diktat; now down 72 per cent from its issue price

Analysts believe this is a major blow to the company. Global brokerage firm Bernstein said the latest directive marks the effective end of operations for Paytm Payments Bank. It added that this development adds to the existing regulatory challenges that have cast a heavy overhang on Paytm's business.

Jefferies said that Paytm could see a collateral impact on the lending business, which accounts for 20% of revenues if Paytm's lending partners limit business due to operational or governance risks. According to Jefferies, this can be a key risk to earnings/ valuations and said it would await details from the management.

Global Financial Services Macquarie said that the implications for revenue and profitability in the medium to long term could be substantial and warrant close monitoring.

"We have seen RBI take 15 months time to revoke its ban on digital business activities of the largest private sector bank. However, in this case since the first ban (in March 2022) for onboarding new customers (22 months have lapsed), RBI has conducted a comprehensive IT audit and continued to identify non-compliance, which in our view indicates that these lapses are quite material."

"Accordingly, we do not see any near-term solution to these problems and this effectively means, in our view, that RBI is indirectly revoking the PPI (pre-paid instrument) licence of Paytm…The bigger issue is Paytm has not been on the good books of the regulator and going forward, their lending partners also could possibly re-look at the relationships in our view," it added.

One97 said that PPBL is taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions, including working with the regulator to address their concerns as quickly as possible. The Company has been informed that this does not impact user deposits in their savings accounts, Wallets, FASTags, and NCMC accounts, where they can continue to use the existing balances,” the filing noted.

“OCL, as a payments company, works with various banks (not just Paytm Payments Bank), on various payments products. OCL started to work with other banks since starting of the embargo. We now will accelerate the plans and completely move to other bank partners. Going forward, OCL will be working only with other banks, and not with Paytm Payments Bank Limited. The next phase of OCL’s journey is to continue to expand its payments and financial services business, only in partnerships with other banks,” it added.