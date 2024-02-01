Spur research and innovation-led economic growth

To realise the potential of the NRF, I look forward to the finance minister decoupling it from private sector investments, especially when it comes to boosting spending in academic research. The government needs to take lead in investing robustly in promoting basic research at our colleges, universities and R&D-led academic institutions to ensure that it translates into high-value applied research.

The government can lean on the private sector for funding ‘moonshot’ projects, where industry will need to play a major role in promoting pharmaceutical research and innovation through centres of excellence. NRF funding can go towards sponsoring industry-academic partnerships in moonshot areas.

Reinstate tax cut on R&D

There are steep scientific, technical and regulatory bars to developing new and advanced therapies, making it a challenging, time-consuming and expensive proposition. Considering this, the government should reinstate the weighted tax cut on R&D expense, which was available till March 31, 2020.

It should consider offering 200 percent weighted tax deductions on all R&D expenses, including capital expenditures by both in-house and outsourced R&D setups (including contract research and development organisations). The reinstatement of this tax incentive was also recommended by the Parliamentary Committee on Commerce in 2021. The weighted deduction should also allow for costs incurred in training, nurturing and skill development of R&D talent.

Further, the government should waive GST on proprietary drugs to provide financial impetus to new drug innovation in the country.

Recalibrate patent box regime

The scope of the current Patent Box regime under Section 115BBF is limited to a concessional tax rate of 10 percent on royalty income. The scope of this section should be extended to cover all forms of income generated from the patents, such as income from manufacturing and licensing of such patented products. The income from exploitation of intellectual property registered overseas whose exclusive license is with Indian companies should also be eligible for the concessional tax rate. Moreover, the recommendation is to shift from the current gross basis of taxation to a net basis, allowing for deductions of R&D expenses when calculating taxable income.

In addition to incentivising R&D, my wish list for this year’s Budget includes impetus to manufacturing and digital transformation initiatives, which can transform India into a global pharmaceutical innovation hub.

Lower supply chain GST rates

Currently, APIs or active pharmaceutical ingredients are taxed at a higher 18 percent rate of GST and formulations at the lower rate of 12 percent. Even as there is a provision of input tax credit, there are possibilities of inordinate delays in getting the refund. So, the government must consider bringing the entire supply chain under the lower rate of 12 percent to effectively deal with the issue of credit accumulation.