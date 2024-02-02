Apple revenue from India witnessed a strong double-digit growth in December quarter: Tim Cook

NEW DELHI: Apple's revenue from India witnessed strong double-digit growth in the December 2023 quarter said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, on Friday.

Cook, in a company’s earnings call, also mentioned that Apple did particularly well in several emerging markets, from Latin America to the Middle East. The iPhone maker sets December quarter records in India and Indonesia.

"India grew in revenue terms—strong double-digits in the December quarter—and hit a quarterly revenue record. The other emerging markets, like Indonesia, also hit a quarterly record," added Tim Cook.

In terms of revenue, iPhone revenue was $69.7 billion, up 6% year-over-year in the December quarter. The iPhone maker has been doing well in India, growing quarter by quarter.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple shipped over 10 million iPhones in 2023, surpassing its rival Samsung.

The company accounted for 23% of smartphone revenue in 2023, while Samsung grabbed 21% of the market.