Budget 2024: Stepping into India’s golden era

As articulated by our Hon’ble Prime Minister in an address earlier this year, this absolutely captures the key sentiment of this budget as well. We are living in an India that is brimming with hope and aspiration. With an enormous focus on empowering the future of India, the Amrit Peedhi, this year’s budget is a clear pathway to our vision of elevating India to the status of a developed nation in the next couple of decades. Additionally, with a fast expanding middleclass and immense urbanization taking place across India, this budget also doubles down on realizing new India’s aspirations and laying out the immense opportunities that we must seize immediately.

Empowering the Amrit Peedhi

Our biggest advantage today is undoubtedly our demographic dividend. With a population of over 1.4 billion, India is one of the youngest nations with a median age of 29 years. This is an enormous opportunity that will last till 2047. And it’s our duty as a nation to ensure that our youth is healthy and prosperous. Fostering entrepreneurial aspirations, 43 crore worth of loans have been sanctioned to the Indian youth under PM Mudra Yojana. The success of the National Education Policy along with increased number of higher education institutions is massive leap in the right direction in building a skilled generation. The government’s plans to set up more medical colleges further enable the next generation to contribute significantly to their community and nation.

The health of India’s population, especially its young demographic, forms the foundation of our quest for a Viksit Bharat. More than ever before, we need to put the spotlight on preventive healthcare measures and shift the focus from diseases management to early detection as a healthy population will also lower the overall healthcare costs for the country.

Boosting women participation in the economy

Naari Shakti emerged as another prominent area of focus that will continue to positively impact the economy for decades to come. From the integration of various schemes under maternal and child health care into a comprehensive program to ensuring broader coverage to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers, the measures mark a significant step forward, promoting synergy in implementation. In the past decade, enrollment share of girls and women in STEM has grown to 43%, one of the highest in the world. This is extremely promising and will contribute to higher productivity, increased innovation, efficiency and greater economic output.

Ms Preetha Reddy

Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals