FM says on track to meet fiscal consolidation road map

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharman on Thursday said the government is not only aligning with the fiscal consolidation but also bettering it.

The FM was responding to media queries during post-budget press briefing. “Not only aligning with the fiscal consolidation road map that we gave earlier but bettering it,” she said while adding that it is the simple, straight forward message to rating agencies, who had said that they would consider revising India’s rating after budget.

The government has set the target of achieving 4.5% fiscal deficit by FY26. The finance minister in her Budget speech said that the government will bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.1% in FY25.

Giving the details of Rs 1 lakh crore budget allocation for 50-year interest free loans for research and innovation, expenditure secretary TV Somanathan said: “This will be provided to a financial institution to be identified, which will then finance or refinance projects at long tenors and at concessional rates of interest. Money has been provided in the budget to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) for multiple purposes including this one, so there is a provision for this in DEA, which covers many other things.”

“As announced in the budget speech, these are the sunrise sectors…. clear identification of those sectors will be through a stakeholder process,” said Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary.

With regard to the launch of the new housing scheme, Somanathan said the interest subvention could be one of the features of this scheme but nothing has been finalised. “It is under discussion between the Department of Financial Services and the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. Multiple options are being considered on how to achieve the purpose that has been set out,” he said.