Government concern over rice inflation in election year

NEW DELHI: The Union government has come all out to control rice inflation in election year. The retail price of rice has increased around 15% over the past year and has been a cause of concern for the government in the upcoming general election.

Besides starting selling of rice through cooperatives, It has also directed traders, wholesalers, retailers, processors, millers for stock disclosure of Rice and paddy. However, the government has also decided not revisit export regulations on essential commodities.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has directed all legal entities (i.e. traders, wholesalers, Retailers, etc.) to declare stock position of all Paddy and Rice categories within seven days of issue of the order.

The order was to declare the stock position of all Paddy and Rice in categories such as Broken Rice, Non-Basmati White Rice, Parboiled Rice, Basmati Rice, and Paddy to be updated every Friday on the government website.

Further, the government has decided to start retail sale of ‘Bharat Rice’ to general consumers. In the first phase, 5 Lakh Metric Tonnes(LMT) of rice has been allocated for retail sale under the ‘Bharat Rice’ brand through three agencies – NAFED, NCCF and KendriyaBhandar along with mobile vans.