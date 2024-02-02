Interim Budget: Rs 1L crore corpus for private sector R&D

CHENNAI: Even as the government announced plans to set up a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore to finance private sector research to spur innovation-led growth, the science and technology outlay for the major schemes have been under utilised in the current 2023-24 fiscal (FY24), as per the revised estimates.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the corpus will provide long-term financing or refinancing with low or zero interest rates. The scheme would provide a 50-year interest-free loan to corporates. “This will encourage the private sector to scale up research and innovation significantly in sunrise domains. We need to have programmes that combine the powers of our youth and technology,” she said in the budget speech.

The minister also announced a new scheme for strengthening deep-tech technologies working in the defence sector. It is aimed at speeding up the indigenisation drive in defence sector or ‘Atmanirbharta’. Since it being the interim budget, the capital outlay has not been made.

These schemes address the criticism that India is relying too much on low-skilled, low-value manufacturing jobs without building the capabilities to develop innovation and research-led economic growth.