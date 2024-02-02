Lower fuel costs, high demand double Indigo Airline's profit

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, today reported strong financial results for the third quarter ended December 2023 as more people took to the skies.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 2,998.1 cr, representing a massive 110.7% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

The festival season in 2023 saw a notable increase in air travel in India. This helped airlines fly more aircraft and keep them better filled, even as lower fuel costs reduced expenses.

IndiGo, for example, saw a 23% jump in passenger numbers during the quarter to 27.5 million. It also added more planes, increasing its capacity by a whopping 26.8% compared to last year.

Despite operating more flights, they flew fuller: Passenger load factor improved to 85.8% in the last three months of 2023, compared to 85.1% in the same period of 2022.

Indigo also generated more revenue per passenger this time compared to the previous year. As a result, against a 23% jump in passenger numbers, there was a 30% increase in ticket revenues to Rs 17,157.2 cr and a 23.8% rise in ancillary revenues to Rs 1,760.0 cr.

Yield per kilometer, an indicator of how much each passenger was paying to travel one km, increased by 2% to Rs 5.48.