Nifty, Sensex set new records, but give up gains before end of trade

Indian equity indices reached life-time highs today due to strong performance by oil and gas stocks, information technology stocks and Reliance Industries.

However, it later gave up some of the gains, with the Nifty 50 ending at 21,853.80 points compared to the high of 22126.80 points hit at midday.

Overall, the Nifty ended 0.7% higher, while Sensex ended up 440.33 points (0.6%) higher at 72,085 points.

Several other indices – Nifty Metal, Nifty Oil and Gas, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Energy, Nifty Infrastructure, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto – also hit lifetime highs during intraday trading today.

Positive momentum was visible in early trade thanks to the investment-oriented budget and positive trends from overseas markets, eventually traversing into uncharted waters.

However, selling -- which started with banking and fast-moving consumer goods stocks -- soon dragged it back to terra firma.