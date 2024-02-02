Railway infrastructure: On solid track with 3 corridors, highest allocation of Rs 2.5L crore

NEW DELHI: In anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government is placing a significant emphasis on the development of railway infrastructure, with a substantial increase in budget allocations. The government has earmarked a staggering Rs 2.51 lakh crore for the Indian Railway (IR) in the fiscal year 2024-25, signaling a robust commitment to modernising the railway system.

Notably, this allocation includes funding for three major economic railway corridor programs and the conversion of 40,000 standard rail bogies to meet Vande Bharat standards.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 2.51 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24 compared to Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the last fiscal, an increase of Rs 1.03 lakh crore. She said the outlay for the railways is nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has praised the railway budgetary allocation in Thursday’s interim budget, describing it as ‘unprecedented.’