The Suez Canal attacks and Daawat Basmati Rice

Due to the attacks, shipping companies are rerouting their vessels to avoid the Red Sea, opting for the longer journey around the Cape of Good Hope, significantly increasing shipping times and costs. This is estimated to have led to a two-thirds decline in weekly container ship transits through the Suez Canal.

This has come as bad news for LT Foods, which has traditionally depended on the US and Europe to generate a large chunk of its profits.

While the US West Coast could be supplied through the Pacific Ocean route, the company depends on the Suez route for supplying the East Coast and Europe - both of which are key markets. So far, however, there has not been too much of a disruption thanks to ample reserve stocks.

"Our healthy inventory meant there was no loss of sales due to this disruption,” said Ashwani Arora, Managing Director and CEO, LT Foods. However, he added that shipping companies are imposing surcharges. This is due to higher insurance premiums and, in some cases, rerouting of ships around the African continent.

The company estimates that surcharges are costing it around Rs 4 crores per month.

If the situation doesn't turn around quickly, said Arora, LT Foods would be forced to raise prices in the affected markets. At the same time, he said, the company would try to push back such a price hike as long as possible.

“Being a consumer brand, pricing changes require prudence and cannot be knee-jerk. We are currently assessing whether this impact is long term before taking any call,” he said.