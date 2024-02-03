Festive cheer turns out to be a flash in the pan for India’s fast food industry

The fast-food industry in India had a lot riding on the just-concluded festive season. For the last one year, the industry had been suffering from a double whammy of weak demand and rising prices for inputs such as dairy and vegetable oil. The festive season – which in India falls in October and November – was supposed to mark the beginning of a turnaround, at least as far as demand was concerned. In fact, such hopes gained further momentum sales started spiking in early October.

However, now that the festival quarter is well and truly over, the industry seems to be back at square one, with sales again falling back to their pre-festival lows.

“We observed softer demand particularly post Diwali and in December,” said Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman of Jubilant FoodWorks, India’s largest fast food operator and the operator of Domino’s pizza chain in the country. November, however, was strong, he added.

Disappointingly, Jubilant noted that even during peak festive season, sales were weak on days which were not special. “The performance was subdued on non-occasional days,” Bhartia said.

Rival Westlife Foodworld, which operates McDonald’s and McCafe inIndia, too said that it experienced a greater decline in sales than anticipated.

“Last Q3 in the entire retail environment has been a soft one,” said Akshay Jatia, executive director of Westlife Foodworld.

Another operator, Devyani International (DIL)– which runs KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee – also echoed similar concerns.

“Consumer sentiments remained subdued despite quarter 3 traditionally being a strong and festive quarter,” said Ravi Kant Jaipuria, Chairman of DIL.