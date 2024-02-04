Key income tax changes in Budget

Despite being an interim budget, there were expecta tions that the government would announce certain di rect tax measures that focus towards the ‘Make in In dia’ initiative, create job opportunities and other measures to sustain a strong and stable economy. This expectation was also in line with the previous interim budgets where the government had announced several amendments in the tax provisions.

However, in the budget, the finance minister announced no changes in the tax proposals and retained the existing tax rates for both direct taxes and indirect taxes, including import duties.

The budget provided for extension of certain incentive provisions that were expiring on 31 March 2024 in order to provide continuity of these benefits and for taking certain administrative measures in order to improve taxpayer services and promote the ease of living and the ease of doing business.

The existing tax holiday for start-ups, expiring on 31 March 2024, has been extended by one year up to 31 March 2025. Recognised start-ups, certified by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and engaged in certain eligible businesses, are allowed 100% tax deduction on their profits for any 3 consecutive years out of 10 years beginning from the date of incorporation.