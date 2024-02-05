After budget boost, focus shifts to third quarter earnings, global cues

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market clocked a gain in the Budget week with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapping two week of losing streak.

According to market experts, sentiments were boosted after the government decided to strict to fiscal prudence over populous measures with large focus on capital expenditure to promote economic growth.

While the equity market was quiet on the budget day, the following day (Friday) Sensex and Nifty rose sharply with the latter peaking to an all-time high at 22126.80. For the full week, the two benchmarks gained about 1-1.50% each.

“The major focus of the budget was on capex and consolidation theme. The major sectors which will benefit from the budget in the long term are infra, aviation, railways, metros, power, capital goods, agriculture, housing and technology to stay supported by government spends. Govt is also promoting tourism by providing long term interest free loans to promote iconic tourist centres,” said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, of Master Capital Services.