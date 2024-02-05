Mid-size Indian IT company comes up with AI tool for improving company operations

Pune-based mid-sized IT services company Birlasoft has come up with an in-house AI engine, called Cogito. However, unlike AI engines like ChatGPT and Google's GEMINI, Cogito is aimed at helping Birlasoft's client companies, and will be more concerned with identifying and fixing business problems that writing essays or creating pictures.

Once installed, it will assess a company's operations -- such as supply chain management, customer data, product development and so on -- and come up with ideas on how to improve productivity, reduce time-to-market and identify new markets and opportunities for the company.

It will do so by infusing the organization with the most advanced processes, ideas and concepts that have been built into the system. It will help in both day-to-day decision-making, and long-term improvement of the company's systems, the company said.

In addition, it also comes with many of the usual generative AI tools, such as the ability to create documents and so on.

"Birlasoft Cogito seamlessly enables holistic business transformation through the integration of innovative solutions, processes, and ideas. Organizations can devise roadmaps for operational improvement, adapt to market dynamics, and explore new growth avenues.

"Harnessing the power of AI algorithms, machine learning, and deep learning, Birlasoft Cogito elevates businesses in areas like supply chain management, customer behavior prediction, and product design improvement. The platform empowers data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement," it said.

Recently, a Polish rum company Dictador appointed a robotic AI, Mika, as CEO with an aim to remove human biases and make decision making purely data-driven.

Birlasoft has over 12,000 software professionals, and is part of the CK Birla Group.