OECD ups world growth forecast but sees Middle East 'risk'

PARIS: The OECD raised its 2024 world economic growth forecast Monday but warned that the Middle East conflict posed a risk, with disruptions in Red Sea shipping threatening to increase consumer prices.

The OECD now expects a 2.9 percent expansion, up from 2.7 percent in its previous forecast in November, as it sharply lifted the outlook for the United States, the world's top economy.

Global growth "proved unexpectedly resilient" in 2023, reaching 3.1 percent as inflation declined faster than anticipated, with strong growth in the United States and emerging markets offsetting slowdowns in European nations.

But indicators suggest "some moderation" of growth, with higher interest rates affecting the credit and housing markets while global trade remains subdued, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

While inflation is falling in major economies, "it is too soon to be sure that underlying price pressures are fully contained", the OECD added in an update to its annual economic outlook.

The OECD highlighted the threats from the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and the attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemeni rebels who say they were targeting Israel-linked ships in solidarity with the Palestinians.

US and UK forces have responded with strikes against the Huthi rebels, who have since declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.