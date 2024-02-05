SBI net profit falls 36 per cent to Rs 9,164 crore

NEW DELHI : The country’s largest lender, government-owned State Bank of India (SBI), has announced underwhelming third quarter financial results with net profit showing a year-on-year decline of 35.5% to Rs 9,164 crore. This is below the market expectation of over Rs 13,200 crore.

The decline was owing to one-time expense of Rs 7,100 crore on account of the estimated liability of pension in place of its existing dual rate of calculation of pension and ex-gratia benefit and neutralization of dearness relief to pre-November 2002 retirees and family pensioners.

The bank also missed the market estimate for Net Interest Income (NII). The third quarter FY24 NII of the bank grew at 4.6% year-on-year to Rs 39,816 crore against the market estimate of over Rs 40,100 crore. Non-interest income in the third quarter also registered a small decline at Rs 11,459 crore compared to Rs 11,468 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially non-interest income grew at 6.19% over Rs 10,791 crore. Fee income of the banks grew at 5.3% to Rs 6,241 crore.

Domestic net interest margin (NIM) of the bank in the third quarter was 3.34%, down 35 basis points year-on-year and 9 basis points quarter-on-quarter. Yield on loans/advances for the bank in Q3 of the current financial year was 8.88%, up 99 basis points year-on-year and 2 basis points quarter-on-quarter.