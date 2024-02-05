Singapore-based CLINT to invest in three industrial facilities at OneHub Chennai

CHENNAI: Singapore-based CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) will acquire three industrial facilities of Casa Grande Group with a total net leasable area of 0.79 million sq ft at OneHub Chennai for Rs 268 crore (Singapore dollars $43.2 million).

This will include CLINT’s partial funding for the lease of the project land and full funding for the development of the project.

According to a release, CLINT has entered into a forward purchase arrangement with Casa Grande where in it will provide funding in three phases and subsequently acquire the facilities upon completion of the construction of each phase, subject to a stabilisation period of six months for leasing.