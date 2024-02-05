Sony-Zee merger case: Sony says 'disappointed' with Singapore emergency arbitrator's decision

NEW DELHI: Sony on Monday said it is "disappointment" with Singapore tribunal's emergency arbitrator's decision rejecting its plea to restrain Zee from approaching NCLT and asserted that it will "vigorously arbitrate" the matter in the international tribunal.

An emergency arbitrator of Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rejected a plea of Culver Max and BEPL (Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd) seeking an order to restrain Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) from approaching any corporate dispute tribunal or NCLT for enforcing the merger that was called off by the Japanese media company's Indian arm.

SIAC on Sunday rejected the plea, citing lack of its jurisdiction.