Where Equity Linked Savings Scheme scores

In my last column, we had commenced with a discussion on the category of Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS). Let us now proceed to turn the spotlight on a few randomly selected funds from the segment. These include DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund, ICICI Prudential ELSS Tax Saver, HSBC ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund, and Kotak ELSS Tax Saver.

DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund has an AUM of Rs 13,583 Crore. The current Asset allocation mix is nearly 73 percent in Large cap, 26 percent in Midcap and 1 percent in Small cap. Its top equity holdings are in the Banks, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology and IT Software sectors.

The performance of this fund over the 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time periods are 28.55 percent, 20.94 percent and 19.38 percent respectively. ICICI Prudential ELSS Tax Saver has an AUM of Rs. 12,395 Crore. The current Asset allocation mix is nearly 76 percent in Large cap, 19 percent in Midcap and 5 percent in Small cap.

Its top equity holdings are in the Auto Mobiles, Banks and Beverages sectors. The performance of this fund over the 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time periods are 22.99 percent, 17.66 percent and 15.86 percent respectively.