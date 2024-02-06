Cholamandalam Financial net profit rises 43%

CHENNAI: Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited (CFHL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,027 crore, witnessing a 43% growth compared to Rs 720 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated net profit for the nine months period was Rs 2,707 crore against Rs 1,909 crore in the same period last year, registering a 42% growth on a yearly basis (YoY).

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at Rs 6,842 crore against Rs 4,777 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Income for the nine months period stood at Rs 18,929 crore, a 45% jump on a yearly basis.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited (CIFCL) disbursed Rs 22,383 crore, registering a growth of 27%. It posted a net profit of Rs 876 crore, registering a 28% YoY growth compared to Rs 684 crore for Q3FY23.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the nine months period stood at Rs 2,365 crore compared to Rs 1,813 crore in the corresponding period previous year, registering a growth of 30%. Assets under management grew by 36% to Rs 1,41,143 crore. CFHL holds about 44.41% stake in CIFCL.