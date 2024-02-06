‘Flexibility to change GST liability to go’

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb the practice of claiming bogus or higher input tax credit (ITC), finance ministry will bring a major reform to the GSTN system.

In an interaction with this paper, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra revealed that the flexibility to change the GST liability without changing the input tax will be removed to prevent tax evasion.

“The facility to edit given to the buyers to increase their input tax credit and sellers to reduce their output liabilities without corresponding changes will be removed. This will reduce the problem of bogus firms, non-existent firms, and revenue loss,” Malhotra said. Meanwhile, he also informed that there is no need to implement the reverse charge mechanism to tackle the issue, as the above measure would be sufficient to prevent tax evasion.

According to experts, it would probably take two to three month for the industry to adapt to the changes made in the GSTN System. “Measures to curb bogus input tax credits are welcome. However, it is important for industry to get some time to test and implement the changes,” Pratik Jain, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP said.